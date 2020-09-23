HUSD Trading Up 0% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. HUSD has a total market cap of $148.92 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.80 or 0.04381715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 148,576,576 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.