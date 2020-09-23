Hush Price Hits $0.0599 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $595,784.03 and approximately $182,645.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00503307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000870 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,941,605 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

