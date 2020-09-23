Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB increased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.31. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

