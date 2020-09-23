Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $224,025.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.04379255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

