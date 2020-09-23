Hyperion Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $234.99 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

