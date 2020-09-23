HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0014 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $132,503.91 and $3,628.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00227115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00078636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01468700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00201143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

