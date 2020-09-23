I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. BidaskClub raised I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 190,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,697. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.