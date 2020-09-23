I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $14,458.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00648471 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.34 or 0.14429551 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035682 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,411,660 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

