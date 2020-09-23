iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iCAD stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,196.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,794 shares of company stock worth $658,688. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iCAD by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iCAD by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

