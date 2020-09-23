ICON Price Hits $0.42 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ICON has a market cap of $237.80 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bitbns, Rfinex and DragonEX. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.01473346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 857,286,869 coins and its circulating supply is 566,426,610 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bithumb, Upbit, DragonEX, ABCC, OKEx, COSS, IDEX, Allbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Rfinex, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Binance, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.