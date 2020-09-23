Iconic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,119.94 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Iconic has a market cap of $2,119.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Iconic

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

