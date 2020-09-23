ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 169.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 58.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,256,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.