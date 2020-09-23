IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Achieves $31.68 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. IDEX has a total market cap of $31.68 million and $689,179.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00227115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00078636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01468700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00201143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

