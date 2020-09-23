IDEX Membership Achieves Market Cap of $288,779.91 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $288,779.91 and approximately $86.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $144.39 or 0.01370894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.04418174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

