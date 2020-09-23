Idorsia’s (ETTYF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETTYF. Barclays upgraded shares of Idorsia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DNB Markets lowered Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Idorsia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

ETTYF remained flat at $$34.25 during trading on Wednesday. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.