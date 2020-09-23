iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading 0.4% Higher

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12). Approximately 174,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,379% from the average daily volume of 11,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.41 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.44.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (iEnergizer) is an integrated software and service company. The Company provides content transformation services and business process outsourcing services. Its segments include Real time processing, Back office services, Content delivery and Others. The Company provides services across the entire customer lifecycle and offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing solutions (Content Services) and customer management services (Back Office Services and Real Time Processing) that include transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, and market research and analytics using various platforms, including voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room and other business support services.

