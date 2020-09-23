IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend by 71.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.59. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.