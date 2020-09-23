IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Plans Dividend of GBX 30.24

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IGG opened at GBX 824 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.31. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.83 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 873.47 ($11.41).

Several research firms have weighed in on IGG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective (down from GBX 860 ($11.24)) on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

In other IG Group news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,500 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,935 ($33,888.67). Also, insider June Felix sold 34,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60), for a total transaction of £252,428.40 ($329,842.41).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

