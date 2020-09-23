IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.80

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.83 ($0.15), with a volume of 126061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.78 ($0.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.53.

In related news, insider Julian Tedder purchased 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £457.65 ($598.00).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

