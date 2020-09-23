Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $88,126.44 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a total market cap of $88,126.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,534.98 or 0.99981019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001739 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00166884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,349,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,127 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

