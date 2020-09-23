IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Cap Reaches $892,909.73

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $892,909.73 and $8,400.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, LBank, Allbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043690 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04401907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002189 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io, OEX, Upbit, Allbit, Bittrex, LBank and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

