IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.90. IMAC shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,256 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -3.48.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

