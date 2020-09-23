ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Hits $546,953.85

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $546,953.85 and $432,281.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,265,480 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.