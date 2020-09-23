ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) versus Imax (OTCMKTS:IMAX) Critical Survey

ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) and Imax (NYSE:IMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImageWorks and Imax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Imax 0 2 6 0 2.75

Imax has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Imax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than ImageWorks.

Risk & Volatility

ImageWorks has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imax has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Imax shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Imax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImageWorks and Imax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Imax $395.66 million 1.96 $46.87 million $0.76 17.30

Imax has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWorks.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWorks and Imax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A Imax -18.91% -6.88% -4.04%

Summary

Imax beats ImageWorks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, and leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRE. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a network of 1,505 IMAX theater systems comprising 1,409 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, and 82 institutional facilities operating in 80 countries. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

