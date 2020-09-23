imbrex Market Capitalization Achieves $255,232.62 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $255,232.62 and approximately $299.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.85 or 0.04414782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

REX is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.