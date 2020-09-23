IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $$13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

