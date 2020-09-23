ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,877. The company has a market capitalization of $673.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.16. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.