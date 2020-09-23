ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report sales of $14.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $62.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.56 million to $64.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

IMGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $673.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

