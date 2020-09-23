IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. IMPACT Silver shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 161,956 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 million and a PE ratio of -70.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

