Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Trading Down 5.5%

Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 391,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 757,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

