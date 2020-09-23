IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IMPINJ reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,844. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $603.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.32.

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

