IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in IMPINJ by 43.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 105.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMPINJ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IMPINJ by 397.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

