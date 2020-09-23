Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $11.12 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.