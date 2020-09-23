Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $11.12 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

