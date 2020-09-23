Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of INDB opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

