Informa (LON:INF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.20 EPS

Informa (LON:INF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Informa stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.78. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton bought 490 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 559 ($7.30) to GBX 528 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

