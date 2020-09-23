Ingenta PLC (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 2nd

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ING opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ingenta (LON:ING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

