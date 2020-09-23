Ink Market Cap Tops $503,500.71 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $503,500.71 and approximately $81,326.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

