Ink Protocol Price Up 422.7% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 155.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $2.60 million and $1.87 million worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 422.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00229284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.01476108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191474 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

