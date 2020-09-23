Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 76.25% and a negative net margin of 375.02%.

IVDN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

