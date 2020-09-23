Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Up 0.4%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.41. 27,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 73,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $2,151,000.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.