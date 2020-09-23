INO COIN Market Cap Achieves $428.58 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00022679 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $428.58 million and approximately $419,527.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.01480544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00203991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

