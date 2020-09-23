Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,940,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,162,627. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.95 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $873,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,467 shares of company stock worth $4,284,791. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.