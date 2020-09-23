Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,968.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00.

OFG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $634.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 434,440 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 206,778 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 164,786 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

