Insider Buying: Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $13,629.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 9,998 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,293.74.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13,104.00) by $13,103.48. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a negative net margin of 511.99%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

