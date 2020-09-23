Insider Buying: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) insider Stephen King acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,087.16).

TTG stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. TT Electronics plc has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.45. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 million and a PE ratio of 44.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (up from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

