Insider Buying: Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN) Insider Acquires 27,626 Shares of Stock

Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall purchased 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.68 ($6,497.69).

LON YGEN opened at GBX 18.05 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.12. Yourgene Health PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32).

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

