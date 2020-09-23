Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Insider Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 79.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 86.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.