Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 65,008 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $2,581,467.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 44,788 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $1,739,565.92.

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 625,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $367,434,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,952,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

