Insider Selling: Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Director Sells C$30,000.00 in Stock

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Director Bradford Cooke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,910,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,186,587.

Bradford Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Bradford Cooke sold 111,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$19,980.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bradford Cooke sold 100,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bradford Cooke sold 200,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Bradford Cooke sold 150,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

CCM opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. Canarc Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

