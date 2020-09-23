Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 1,233 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $10,126,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $11,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $10,167,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. 5,834,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,222. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

